PADUCAH — A local World War II veteran who you've seen multiple times on Local 6 has died.
Roy Harding Duncan passed away at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice Center in Paducah. He was 99 years old.
Duncan received the Paducah Distinguished Veterans award in 2018. In 2019, Duncan shared his memories of serving during pivotal moments of the war, which includes when they arrived in Belgium for the Battle of the Bulge — Hitler's last major offensive on the western front.
He told us although they succeed in pushing the Germans out, it wasn't easy.
WATCH: Local veteran shares memories of service during pivotal moments of World War II
He also spoke with us when he was given the Operation Veterans Angel award, and for our Service & Sacrifice series.
A visitation service has been scheduled for Saturday Feb. 6 at Milner and Orr Funeral Home. That's at 120 memorial drive in Paducah.
The service is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A funeral service will follow.