MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — At age 93, there’s not much that Bob Simmons doesn’t do.
“My daughter says I’m a genetic freak,” says Simmons.
He still plays golf on a regular basis, and even plays tennis two or three times a week. He experienced a lot throughout his life, but perhaps some of the most memorable moments came while he served his country during World War II.
“I knew I was gonna' go eventually,” says Simmons. “I was sitting by a battery-powered radio, and the news came on of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. I was 15 years old, and I was sitting there thinking 'Well, this is probably gonna' get me in there eventually,' and it did.”
It was three years after the bombing of Pearl Harbor that Bob was drafted into the Navy right out of high school. After basic training and a brief stay at Pearl Harbor, Bob was off to serve in the Pacific on the LST 10-33. One of his crew's biggest tasks was transporting Marines to Iwo Jima for a battle that would help shape the outcome of the war.
“We were anchored just off of Mount Suribachi,” Simmons recalls. “The Marines really got difficult opposition there, and a lot of casualties. Well, after they were off, we were to act as sort of a front line emergency hospital.”
Bob and his fellow sailors used a crane to load the injured Marines onto their ship. He saw things he’ll never forget.
“I’ve seen a Marine with his intestines up on his chest lifted on that ship,” says Bob. “I saw a Marine floating in the water, too, with a big hole in his chest, but you don’t think about that part really. You just, you were there, and that’s it.”
With battle ensuing and U.S. casualties adding up, things were not looking good. But then, there was a glimmer of hope on Mount Suribachi.
“They called our attention to it over the public address system on our ship that the flag was being raised, and we could see the activity of the flag raising,” says Bob.
That flag Bob saw was the American flag, and a sign that victory was at hand. The iconic image later became one of the most recognizable photos from World War II. In that moment, Bob didn’t realize what he was witnessing was so significant.
“I wasn’t thinking about history or anything else, I was just thinking about being there, and doing what I had to do, and hoping, you know, everything would work out for the best,” says Bob.
The battle of Iwo Jima would end weeks later on March 26 and serve as an important victory for the U.S. It was just five months after that, that Bob and his crew heard about the atomic bomb being dropped on Japan. The war was over, and Bob was heading home.
“It’s something I did and am glad I did and got through it. I thank God every day I got back,” says Bob.
Bob’s a humble man. He doesn’t like to brag about his service. When asked about it, he acts like it’s not a big deal.
“I’ve never really thought about it that much really — that way, I mean. It’s something that happened. I did it, and life moves on,” says Bob.
Today, though, we have the picture of the flag on Mount Suribachi, and even a statue to remind us that what Bob and the rest of the Greatest Generation did in World War II is special and something to be proud of.
