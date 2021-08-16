PADUCAH– Private First Class Roy H. Duncan, a World War II veteran, will be inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame next month.
Duncan was nominated by the Paducah Chapters Daughters of the American Revolution.
In 2018, Duncan received the Paducah Distinguish Veterans Award. The veteran served during pivotal moments of the war, which includes when they arrived in Belgium for the Battle of the Bulge — Hitler's last major offensive on the western front.
Duncan passed away in February. He was 99 years old.
The 2021 induction ceremony for the Kentucky Veterans Hall of fame will take place Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. The event is being held at the Lexington Griffin Gate Marriot Resort & Spa in Lexington, Kentucky.
Jewell Collette, one of Duncan's daughters, as well as other family members, were on hand Aug. 10 when the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame announced this years class.
