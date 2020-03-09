MAYFIELD, KY -- A local World War II veteran passed away over the weekend.
Charles Ellis, also known as Mr. Tennessee, passed away Saturday at a local hospital. He was 94 years old.
Ellis served in the Navy from 1943 to 1946. He was a guard at the base where the United States made the airplane that would bomb Japan.
You may remember a story we did on Ellis in 2018 in which he was made the grand marshal of the Sealia Days parade.
Funeral arrangements are being made at Rawls Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee.