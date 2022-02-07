PADUCAH — He's a local hero who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year if he was still alive. Now, he'll receive his own marker in Arlington National Cemetery.
Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Harry J. Loe Jr. was celebrated in Navy style Monday at the River Discovery Center in downtown Paducah.
His sisters, the U.S. Navy, the Seamen's Church Institute and many others gathered for the occasion.
Loe was at Pearl Harbor, aboard the USS San Francisco the fateful December day in 1941 when Japanese forces attacked the naval base in Hawaii.
He was killed the next year — on Nov. 12, 1942 — defending the USS San Francisco when it was attacked in the Solomon Islands.
"He was a gunner's mate 3rd class, and he shot down the Japanese plane as it was coming towards the ship," said Harry Loe's sister, Donna Loe Hunt.
He was just 20 years old.
"I was 7 years old the last time I saw him," recalled his other younger sister, Barbara Mason. "He came home on leave."
Loe was awarded the Navy Cross for his bravery. He was the first in Paducah to receive the honor. And a destroyer, the USS Lowe, was named in his honor.