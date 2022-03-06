FULTON, KY- George Brock, a local World War II Veteran has seen the world on the brink. He has a unique perspective, and shared his thoughts and fears about the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.
"It's a scary thing," said Brock. "I am concerned."
He's a fierce patriot who's lived through the world's darkest days. Brock served 18 months during WWII. He first served in the Army, then the Air Force Bomb Squad, and material squadron.
He lived through a war era and he says this is eerily similar. Brock fears what will happen if Vladimir Putin isn't held accountable for breaking International Law.
"Any man that doesn't value another life, he's not where he should be and that's Putin. He's a killer," said Brock.
One of his big concerns, Putin's nuclear threats and what that could mean. He remembers when he was in Okinawa ready to invade Japan. But that didn't happen when President Harry Truman ordered the atomic bombs to be dropped.
"Looking at what's he's doing right now and the threat of nuclear war, he's capable of doing anything," said Brock.
He made comparisons of Putin to Hitler.
"If you have people that just break International Law and ignore it they have to be stopped and the way you stop a lot of them is death," he said.
He feels, to maneuver this conflict, the United States needs to find ways to have a self-sufficient oil supply and put more money towards military defense.
"We need to tread lightly towards causing World War Three," he said.
Meantime, he says he's highly impressed with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"I don't know how much longer he's going to be able to dodge bullets," said Brock.
He says his heart goes out to the Ukrainian people as they take up arms against the Russians.
"That's the best show of loyalty," said Brock. "I don't know whether we could do that in America now or not. I don't know if in this day and time we would have that much love of country."
As for sending troops, he says he'd rather not see that happen. But he doesn't know how much longer the Ukrainian people can hold out.
"He's going to have to be stopped," he said.
He says no matter what happens, he prays the United States stands strong.
"Love of country is a thing that's so important to me," he said.