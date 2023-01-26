With the invention of smartphones and other electronics, some people may feel amateur radio is no longer relevant in today's society.
According to Paducah Amateur Radio Association Secretary Michael Durr, that's not the case.
"Some people think that 'ham' radio is a dying hobby…that is not true," Durr wrote in a release on Tuesday, explaining there are about 3 million hams worldwide and several thousand in our region alone.
According to Durr, PARA is looking to get local youth involved in the hobby — inviting 8 to 13 year olds to join in on the fun through the "Pre-teen Talkers" program.
Thanks to a negotiation between the American Radio Relay League and the Federal Communications Commission, youth interested in joining can take advantage of reduced fees.
For people under the age of 18, the $35 license fee has been waived and the $15 testing fee has been reduced to $5. Additionally, PARA is offering a free entry-level handheld radio to each eligible child getting their technician license.
Ham radio can help young people "get fired up about science, math, and world geography," the release explains, not to mention social skills learned from being part of a club.
Additionally, unlike smartphones, ham radios don't become useless during a power outage or natural disaster, the release explains.
PARA says getting their technician license has several educational and social benefits for youth, including:
- Teaching self-sufficiency
- Teach them useful computer skills
- Teaching them to organize their own network to chat with other children their age
- And learning the discipline of a structured communication protocol
Plus, the club says there are so many facets to the hobby that just about anyone could find something they enjoy — even those in the beginning level.
According to the release, beginners can expect to learn Morse code, how to send "email" without internet, how to track a lost person using a direction finder and radio transmitter, and how to built antennas out of common materials like coat hangers, a scrap piece of wire, copper pipe, wood, pvc pipe, broken tape ruler, old dish antennas, and recycled plastic
Details
PARA says parents or guardians must accompany youth during the program, which is expected to run about two and a half hours.
They are meeting at Gospel Assembly Church on Ohio St. at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 for the program. To RSVP, you can email kn4tip@arrl.net.
For more information about PARA and the Pre-teen talkers program, browse the PDF below or click here.