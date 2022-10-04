CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau, Missouri, water main has been repaired after a significant break led to the shutdown of the city's water plant Monday. The city says the pipe has been repaired and the water plant is running again, but all water customers will remain under a boil water order for the rest of the week.
The city says water customers should continue to limit water use to essential needs, and use bottled water or boiled water for drinking, food preparation and hand washing.
The Monday water main break caused the water system to lose pressure, leading to a boil water advisory that at first affected 14,000 customers and was later expanded to all Cape Girardeau water customers. The city also announced early Tuesday morning that burning is prohibited because of the limited water supply and dry weather conditions. The issue also led to the closure of Southeast Missouri State University campuses.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department will be at Shawnee Park Center and Osage Centre until 6 p.m. Tuesday, giving water to Cape Girardeau residents. The fire department says there's a limit of one case of water per car, and the drive-through event will continue while supplies last. Shawnee Park Center is at 835 South West End Blvd. Osage Centre is at 1625 N Kingshighway St.
Now that the broken pipe has been repaired, the city says partially treated water is being introduced into the system. That water must be boiled and cooled before it can be consumed, the city says.
"The partially treated water is important to pressurize the system to restore some water service to residents and agencies who have gone without," a news release from the city explains. "Even when the water comes back for everyone, the whole city will remain under a boil advisory or order for at least two more days while the water is tested and verified safe."