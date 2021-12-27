CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — In Caldwell County, officials tell us they are hoping to soon turn the corner from cleanup to long-term recovery.
They are also starting to assess the damage from the tornado that struck earlier this month.
According to Joey McCanlis with Emergency Management, more than 300 homes were hit by the storm. They are still trying to determine how many are considered a total loss.
Monday, Local 6 toured the area near Country Club Hills in Princeton.
Many homes are ripped down to the interior walls or moved from the foundation.
Mayor Kota Young said the area used to have a lot of trees, not anymore.
Young said they actually built a landfill to put the pieces of damaged homes into. He expects the area to be cleared soon.
Still, he and emergency management directors for the county say are blessed. They feel the damage could have been much worse, and more lives lost.
“We were as blessed as a town that got hit by an EF-4 tornado could possibly be,” said Young. “If it had been a few degrees difference, it would have gone completely through our town. Obviously you don't want to see any devastation, but these neighborhoods are incredibly tight knit and resilient.”
“If it had veered a little bit to the left, it would've gone right down through downtown Princeton and we'd be looking like Mayfield right now,” said McCanlis.
In the county, four lives were lost, but none in Princeton.
McCanlis says Emergency Management also wants to encourage families hit by the storm to sign up with FEMA. Right now they're set up in the Butler building in Princeton.
It is open every day 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.