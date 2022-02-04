MAYFIELD, KY — Tornado cleanup is far from over, and now Mayfield has winter weather to deal with, too. On Friday, Graves County deputies talked with Local 6 about how they’re dealing with the mess from this storm in the ongoing aftermath of another.
They said it helps to have a little help from their friends.
“For the past two months it’s been very busy,” said Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince. “There’s a lot going on, and just waiting to see kind of what happens next.”
He said you mix the aftermath of an EF-4 tornado with another round of winter weather and this is what you get: The recipe for the perfect storm to leave any sheriff’s department downright tired.
“Since Dec. 10, it’s been a lot of work and not much time off,” said Prince. “Now we have a lot of ice. It’s slick here, especially on secondary roads.”
But hold on, Mother Nature. There’s another group of ladies stepping in with a recipe of their own.
“We are The Soup Ladies,” said Ginger Passarelli. “We are a nonprofit out of Washington State and Idaho, and we serve first responders at critical incidents.”
Ginger Passarelli is known as “Mama.” She has been serving soup to first responders for 18 years.
“Seeing their smiles, looking into their eyes and knowing they have had a really hard day and they get to eat a hot meal and we get to love on them is everything,” she said.
She said they just get a little nudge on their hearts when there is a department in need of love.
“The dining room here has been full of tables, and people are sitting and eating together,” she said. “That’s family. That’s what heals us. That’s what makes us strong.”
Then there’s Makenzie Seavers and her dad, Micah.
“With the ice being on the roads, the people who would go get their own meals are not able to today,” said Micah.
They too have their own unique ingredients: hot meals and tools like propane and kerosene to help families heat their homes.
The work is something they’ve been doing since Dec. 10. They are boots on the ground the first responders said they appreciate. Seavers said they have no plans to stop, and are happy to oblige.
“That is the thing. The community is only as small as you make it,” said Seavers.
“It is just a huge part of what this tornado has been about is coming together and helping each other,” said Prince. “It’s wonderful to have people to call on.”
Graves County Sheriff's Office deputies said this round of weather could have been much worse.
They said folks have indeed made it easier on them by listening to early warnings to be prepared and stay home.