UPDATE 6:25 p.m.: Interstate 24 westbound is now open to traffic several hours after a semitrailer crash at the 2.6 mile marker near Paducah, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The cabinet notes that traffic is still restricted to one lane near the crash site because of the merge point for the nearby Illinois Department of Transportation work zone at the Ohio River Bridge.
KYTC warns drivers that it may take an hour or more for the traffic backup in that area to clear.
UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 24 westbound is now open at the site of the crash. As of about 3 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said one westbound lane is open. But, the westbound entrance ramps at exits 4 and three remain closed to avoid worsening traffic at the merge point.
KYTC said the roadway was expected to remain partially blocked and the ramps will remain closed until about 5 p.m., but as of about 5 p.m., that estimate has been extended to about 6 p.m.
Eastbound traffic was not affected by the crash.
PADUCAH — Interstate 24 westbound is blocked by a semitrailer crash at the 2.6 mile marker.
The crash happened between the KY 305 Paducah exit 3 interchange and the I-24 Ohio River Bridge.
According to the KYTC, both westbound lanes are blocked at this time. Traffic is being detoured off at U.S. 60 Paducah Exit 4.
A wrecker is en route, and the road is expected to be closed until 3 p.m. Wednesday.