MARTIN, TN — University of Tennessee at Martin history professor David Barber says the university's failure to require the study of Black History is "at the very center of UTM'S systemic racism."
He'll be discussing his viewpoint on campus Tuesday evening, in a talk entitled "Is the University of Tennessee at Martin Systemically Racist?" It's happening in the humanities auditorium (HUM 121) at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15.
According to a Tuesday release, Barber tried unsuccessfully to secure a General Education requirement for African American History and Culture at UTM following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In a statement included in the release, Barber said, “No matter how much we talk about diversity and inclusion, about being a “welcoming campus” to all, if we are not teaching all our students the truth of Black History, we are simply continuing this white supremacist society’s long history of suppressing and denying the role and contribution of Black people to the building up of our society."
He continued, saying, "We are sending our young white people out into the world believing a myth – that we are the freest and most benevolent people in all human history.”
Barber explains systemic racism in the release, saying it is the "continual societal production and preproduction of Black inequality in America."
For instance, he says Black unemployment and infant mortality rates are double those of white people, while Black household wealth is an eighth or tenth of white households- statistics that have run true for at least the last half century, according to Barber.
“Either Black people are the lazy and irresponsible folks that slave-owners and segregationists claimed that they were, or our society continually invents the institutional means for keeping Black people on the bottom," Barber says.