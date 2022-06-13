PADUCAH — The eastbound lane of Broadway Street between North 25th Street and North 26th Street in Paducah will be closed to traffic starting on Wednesday, June 15.
The closure will be in place wile new emergency power equipment is installed at Baptist Health Paducah. The city of Paducah says contractor Ray Black & Son Inc. should complete the installation by Friday, June 17.
Flaggers will be posted at intersections on Broadway to help direct traffic into the westbound lane. Alternatively, drivers can take a detour to avoid the work zone. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.