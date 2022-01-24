PADUCAH — Nationwide, the American Red Cross is sounding the alarm about the urgent need for blood.
According to Anthony Tinin, an account manager with the American Red Cross in Paducah, the Red Cross is in “crisis mode,” and supply levels are drastically low.
For some perspective, the Red Cross works to have a five-day blood supply, but right now the reserves are down to a one-day supply.
Nationwide, donations are down by one-third.
“The Red Cross has never called a national blood crisis before,” Tinin says. “I’ve been with the Red Cross for 19 years, and I've never seen the situation like it is right now. You need to come and give blood, because people's lives are depending on it. There’s no question that now is the time to act.”
Tinin says COVID-19 and natural disasters have contributed to the shortage.
Businesses and schools going remote and no longer holding blood drives has also taken a toll.
"Unless there are volunteer blood donors, there's no place that blood is coming from,” Tinin says. “So imagine someone in our family that we care about having cancer, going through treatment, imagine them being told there's no blood available. That's what happens if people don't show up to give blood, so it's a critical situation for us right now.”
There is a nationwide network for which the American Red Cross supplies blood, so it doesn't necessarily stay in the area where it is donated.
Right now, Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital each tell us they have adequate supply.
A healthy adult can donate every 56 days. Those regular donors are who the Red Cross says it needs.
If you want to donate or schedule an appointment go the redcrossblood.org or download the Red Cross' Blood Donor app.