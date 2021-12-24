In Marshall County, volunteers play the role of Santa’s Elves for storm victims in need.
The Distribution Center on Poplar in Benton will be open on Christmas Day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It’s set up in the old library building.
Volunteers say they will be ready to help. On Christmas Eve, Local 6 met several people playing the role of personal storm shopper for families unable to make it to the distribution center. Rochaelle Pennington is one of those people helping to fill the gap for families.
“Every time I find somebody it leads me to somebody else,” she said.
She was working at the Elks Lodge when the tornado hit. She’s been volunteering to help victims ever since through the center, partially run by volunteers from the Elks. Pennington says several members of the Elks and their families were greatly impacted.
“When you think about that and yet they are doing so much to help others,” she said.
Meanwhile, through the process she’s realized some people in storm ravaged communities from Princeton, to Dawson Springs and beyond have been unable to get to distribution sites for one reason or another.
“It’s things like they don't have car seats,” she explained. “Like one family today needed three car seats. They can't drive illegally in their vehicles. It’s little things like that.”
It started with one small family with a baby, then a family of ten, and on Christmas Eve, she’s shopping for a family of seven.
“It is overwhelming very quickly,” she said. “When you have a family of seven, I can't imagine what it feels like when have to get diapers and formula.”
Then there’s Jeremy Wallace, he’s shopping for a local veteran.
“A lot of veterans they have a sense of pride,” said Wallace. “They don't want to ask for help so we're trying to check in on some of them.”
They are just two of dozens of volunteers stepping up in different ways in Marshall County to help hundreds of families get back on their feet.
“Everybody says this is not the normal Christmas, but it's better because this is what Christmas is all about,” said Mist Drew. Drew has helped serve as a liaison for non-profits, families, local organizations, FEMA, the Red Cross and volunteers.
“A lot of our families are just now wrapping their head around what's happened, and finally getting a temporary place to live and they're just now coming in,” she added.
Drew says they want families to know they realize storms don’t take a break for the holidays, and neither do these volunteers.
“We’ll be here as long as it takes,” said Drew. “We’ve cried every day, We know we are going to make it.”
Right now major needs include bedding, mattress, and drinks other than water like Gatorade, soft drinks and energy drinks for first responders.