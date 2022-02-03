PADUCAH — The Paducah Warming Center at Washington Street Baptist Church opened up early Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate all the people in need of a warm place to stay.
Now, organizers are calling for more volunteers so they can continue to offer extended hours.
For the homeless, it's an oasis from the cold in more ways than one.
"When you come in here, you just automatically feel like family," said Angel Smith. Smith said she became homeless when she lost her family due to COVID-19. She said it was the biggest relief to see the center extend its hours because of the winter storm.
"I was happy," said Smith. "I don't want to be in the cold. None of us want to be in the cold. We just walk around all day."
Dillion Guiton said he too would be wandering around in the cold, in the sleet and snow, if it weren't for the center.
"Words can't describe it how good it is to be here," said Guiton. "It makes you see some people still care."
Normally, the center opens at 5:30 p.m., and everyone has to be in by 10 p.m. They must leave by 8:30 a.m. But two volunteers persuaded Pastor Raynarldo Henderson to extend the hours as long as they have enough volunteers to staff the shelter.
"He has a big heart," said Mary Lee. Lee was one of those volunteers. "I am just happy he did, because it was making me feel bad to send them out in this mess."
She encourages others to give their time to the center. She said it's rewarding — and humbling.
"Maybe your child or your family might be in the same situation, and you hope and pray someone will be here to help you," said Lee.
As for the guests, they say they more than appreciate the warmth of the center and the staff.
"Please remain humble, because just as quick as you got it you can lose it," said Angel.
If more volunteers step up, they'll be able to open before the normal time of 5:30 p.m. again as the winter weather continues.
The center is open overnight whenever the temperature drops below 40 degrees.
It is located at 739 Washington St., next to the churche's main building.
If you need help or want to volunteer, call Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church at 270-442-8033. Click here for more information.
We also have a list of other warming centers that are offering shelter from the winter storm. Click here to see that list.