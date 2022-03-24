MARION, IL — How can rural communities in Illinois encouraging people to stay? In Marion, the University of Illinois Extension Program hosted a workshop Thursday to address that question.
Extension programs provide classes to people in the community interested in learning new information.
New census data shows that in almost every rural county in Illinois, there is what is called an outmigration of people, specifically young talent.
Numbers show 87 of Illinois' 102 counties experienced a population decline between 2010 and 2020.
Counties like Franklin, Jackson and Jefferson took hits.
While Williamson County, where Marion is located, didn't experience a negative change, leaders are still concerned.
It's not just one factor. Marion Mayor Michael Absher says there's an ecosystem of areas that contribute to retaining talent.
Absher says the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamic of how communities thrive, and Illinois counties need to accommodate.
"Society is changing, and of course that's ever changing, but I think that this has been accelerated and accentuated during the pandemic," he says.
While change is happening, Absher says right now, it's important to keep up with the times and have reliable internet service.
He says that’s especially needed as more people work remotely.
"That's a great example of one thing that communities all over have got to consider and just one element of it: do you have the broadband infrastructure that can support this new accelerated trend of being able to work from home or from your car or from a hotspot at a coffee shop," Absher says.
Along with the internet, health care, housing, and arts and entertainment are also areas of concern.
The mayor says it's important to focus on all areas to ensure a well-rounded experience for residents.
The workshop addressed different generations of people as well.
In the US Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey, the most population loss that happened in the Greater Egypt Region was in the 20 to 54 age range.
Organizers at the workshop also talked about providing economic opportunity through entrepreneurship. They say people want to live in an area that supports local stores and businesses.