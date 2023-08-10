It's not just students and teachers celebrating the first day of school this week. Several student resource officers have been caught taking their first day of school photos.
2 SRO's in Lyon County posed in front of their cars with a white board listing out their favorite color, food, movie, and animal, as well as what they wanted to be when they grow up.
Officer Cory said he would like to be Officer Jason when he grew up, while Officer Jason said he would like to be a CrossFit coach.
Lyon County SRO's aren't the only ones participating in all of the back to school fun, SRO's for Paducah Tilghman Schools and Mayfield Independent Schools also had some fun photos to share.
Officers Gretchen Morgan, Zane White, and Cassandra Ravens had a laugh on the back of a school bus after sticking their heads out the window for a funny first day photo.
The SRO's at Mayfield Independent Schools all posed for photos with small signs at each school.