It's not just students and teachers celebrating the first day of school this week. Several student resource officers have been caught taking their first day of school photos. 

2 SRO's in Lyon County posed in front of their cars with a white board listing out their favorite color, food, movie, and animal, as well as what they wanted to be when they grow up. 

Officer Cory said he would like to be Officer Jason when he grew up, while Officer Jason said he would like to be a CrossFit coach.

Lyon County SRO.jpg

School Resource Officers: Officer Cory and Officer Jason

Lyon County SRO's aren't the only ones participating in all of the back to school fun, SRO's for Paducah Tilghman Schools and Mayfield Independent Schools also had some fun photos to share. 

Officers Gretchen Morgan, Zane White, and Cassandra Ravens had a laugh on the back of a school bus after sticking their heads out the window for a funny first day photo. 

PTS SRO 1.jpg
PTS SRO 2.jpg

Officer Cassandra Raves, Officer Gretchen Morgan, Officer Zane White 

The SRO's at Mayfield Independent Schools all posed for photos with small signs at each school. 

Mayfield SRO 1.jpg

Officer Crane at Mayfield Elementary School
Mayfield SRO 2.jpg

Officer Nadeau outside of Mayfield Middle School
Mayfield SRO 3.jpg

Officer Farmer at Mayfield High School