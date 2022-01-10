MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield students are back in the classroom one month after a deadly tornado leveled their town.
At Mayfield High School, Principal Billy Edwards greeted students with smiles and fist bumps.
“This is a special community, and we have a lot of tough people here,” said Edwards. “I think our kids want some normalcy back in their routine. They want to come back. They want to see their friends, and they want to get back to learning.”
Parents agree that the kids need something familiar.
“Add in COVID and everything, and after this happened we are ready for kids to get back into a routine,” said Jana Duffy, a mother of two. “They have been out of their element for so long. They need normalcy.”
“This is a pivotal moment,” said Edwards.
The district networked with other school systems to bus in displaced students to make sure the first day back in classrooms is a turning point every child could be present for.
Students said it’s comforting to return to something familiar after all they’ve seen. Two students talked with Local 6 about the night the tornado changed everything. Many of them jumped in to help moments after the tornado hit, when their school became a triage center.
“I just jumped in and started helping people,” said Mayfield senior Yenni Gonzalez. She shared her skills as a translator and helped care for people who came to the school cold, wet, and in need of care. “People were coming in from the candle factory, and more elderly came in injured from an apartment. I saw a lot of graphic things,” she said.
“It was surreal, surreal," said sophomore Cayden Bradshaw. He became one of the go-to volunteers when a distribution center was up at the school.
“I just always like helping people,” he said. “So I thought if I could help in any way, I wanted to. It made me feel good to know I helped someone.”
To help navigate the healing process and any feelings that come up, counselors are on hand at all of the schools.
“Our students and our kids need school,” said Counselor Kayla Jones. “They need that safety and security school can bring. Coming back in, they are not sure what to expect. They know the school is OK, but they also know their friend down the street doesn't have a home anymore, so they are more nervous about seeing them and knowing how to react for the first time.”
In the meantime, teachers and principals said they are proud of how their students and staff have stepped up to serve and how they’ve handled the emotional toll.
“This is a special community,” said Edwards. “I firmly believe that this was our time to step up. There is almost a spiritual aspect to it. I told my staff ‘You are here at this time for a reason, at this moment to do a good job for our students.’ Now it is more important than ever.”