MAYFIELD, KY- Storms don't take a break during the holidays and neither do teams of volunteers.
Sunday, Local 6 caught up with Team Rubicon as they step in to help complete the monstrous task of cleaning up debris from people's homes.
"I'm 36 years old," said P.J. Dowdy. "Being scared of a story, I have never had that happen."
Even with a massive tree laying across it's roof, he says he knows he's luckier than most.
"I have friends that have lost their homes, lost everything," he said.
Yet clearing the debris was more than he could handle so he was certainly thankful when Team Rubicon offering to lend a hand.
"I mean it's pretty nice that people want to help that much," said Dowdy.
"It's tough," said Jason Taylor of Team Rubicon. "I get emotional when you realize what were able to do for them."
Taylor says Team Rubicon is a non-profit that combines the skills of military veterans, first responders, medical professionals and others to provide relief in times of disaster.
"The idea that the United States has so many natural disasters and we're only going to have more in the future and we are an organization that's able to respond almost immediately," he said.
He's one of sawyer's, men and women trained to handle the chain saws. He says while the clean up is important, the volunteer work is about much more than that.
"One of the most important things that we do as, we also just talk to the homeowners," he said. "It's so important for them to tell their story."
For people like Dowdy, it's a service he says he'll be forever grateful for.
"Very thankful for all the people that have come here, and gave us in Mayfield generators and food and everything."
Jason Taylor says the teams plan to be working in Kentucky until January 15th.
Team Rubicon has also played a key role in storm recovery in Marshall county. If you need help or would like to learn more, click here.