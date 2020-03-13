This week we've been looking at last year's active severe weather season, and how we'll be tracking storms this spring. It's all ahead of our 30-minute "Tracking the Storm" special Saturday night.
Meteorologist Noah Bergren shows us how we can get a better idea how tornadoes form by looking at the the ingredients for severe weather.
The acronym S.L.I.M. is an easy way to remember those ingredients.
S stands for wind shear.
Wind shear may be the most crucial part of the tornado recipe. Shear means wind is moving at different directions or speeds at different heights in the sky.
Take this example: wind could be blowing east at 25 mph near the ground, then go up to 5,000 feet. The wind is blowing at 65 mph, then goes up to 10,000 feet. The wind is roaring eastward at about 95 mph. It's that sharp increase with wind speed in height that starts the rotating motions in the sky.
Air that is moving faster at higher altitudes begins to "turn" and over take slower moving air beneath, creating an invisible spinning tube of air in the atmosphere. That horizontally rotating air aloft will eventually cause the spinning at the ground for a tornado.
L stands for lift.
Now that we have rotating air, we need something to lift the air upward to create a thunderstorm — things you see often on weather maps, most commonly a warm or cold front or area of low pressure.
I stands for instability.
Once we have air rising, we need an "accelerant" to make the storm grow. Instability is the energy that makes thunderstorms explode. It's often greatest during afternoons when the temperature and humidity are very high, especially during the spring and summer months.
M, stands for moisture.
Without enough moisture in the atmosphere, clouds may not be able to form.
You need enough moisture near the ground for the clouds to be low enough to allow rotation to reach the ground.
With one or more of these missing, tornadoes are unable to form. Put all these ingredients together, and then you can get a tornado. And once that happens, it's time to tune in to WPSD Local 6 and get to safe shelter.