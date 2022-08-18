UNION CITY, TN — 34 seniors at Union City High School are $100 richer after scoring well on their ACT tests, according to a release from Union City Schools.
Principle Jacob Cross awarded the students the money last week as part of an annual incentive tradition rewarding students who score a 21 or higher or improve their score by three points from the last time it was taken.
According to the release, Cross also handed out more than $6,000 to UCHS students on Wednesday for performing well on end of course testing last year. Students who made a 3 on the final exam reportedly received $25 while students who scored a 4 got $50, for each test they scored highly on. There were reportedly 185 tests scores that fit into the elite category.
In a quote from the statement, Cross remarked he was extremely proud of all of the students who used hard work and focus to gain these incentives, adding: