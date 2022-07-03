MARION, KY-- Every gallon counts in Marion, Kentucky.
For local businesses, water conservation is difficult, especially when it's the crux of their industry.
"Really, it's water. It's not anything that we shouldn't be able to access in America, much less in a small town like this," says Casey Winstead, owner of Shear Illusions in Marion.
For her, water conservation is difficult in an industry where water is so critical.
“In case we get in a situation where there is no water. And then how are we supposed to rinse out a color that will potentially ruin their hair,” says Winstead.
For now, clients are offering water for their services or even shampooing their hair at home before the appointment.
At the salon, Winstead is preparing for the worst case scenario.
“Gotten two 300 gallon water tanks donated to use in case we come to that point, to be able to haul the water back and forth and have the water set up here,” Winstead says.
It's something Shanna West, owner of H & H Home and Hardware, has already implemented.
“Alternatives for hand washing, toilet flushing. We don't use the city water to supply- the city water supply to do housekeeping things like mopping and cleaning. We use our own tanked water now,” says West.
Her business and many others in the city are trying to conserve as much water for businesses that rely on it, like shear illusions.
West says it’s the perfect example of the Marion community.
“We have always been like that. During crisis it kind of exacerbates that. You really get to see it in action,” West says.
Its sacrifices like this that ensure Winstead and her stylists can continue coming to work, which she says they can't afford not to.
“I'm a single income home and so it's very important that I'm able to work and able to provide for not only myself but my kids. This salon has 5 total stylists, so that's 5 families affected, just in this salon,” says Winstead.
Winstead is keeping a positive mindset about the summer ahead, for her family, her stylists and her city.