EDDYVILLE, KY — People in Eddyville, Kentucky, go to Akridge Farm Supply for their lawn and home repair supplies. For the next several days, though, it's going to be home to one of many drop off locations for supplies going to people affected by Dorian.

"We've had a good turnout from the community," says Paul Akridge.

Akridge is the store manager. He says it's amazing to see people coming together to help one another. "It's just a great community with loving people and generous people, and we feel terrible for those people on that side of the country," says Akridge.

The collection drive is being headed up by Fritts Construction. Once all the donations are in, owner Kyle Fritts will drive the supplies where they need to go.

"You see it on TV, and you hate it's happening to them, but doing what Kyle is doing and letting us be a part of his efforts, I mean, yeah, it makes you feel good, and it makes everybody that works here feel good, that they are a part of it, a small part of it," says Akridge.

There are several places you can drop off donations. You can drop off items at Fritts Construction, Akridge Farm Supply, Judge Executive Wade White's office, and Christ tabernacle in Princeton.

They are accepting bottled water, baby diapers, baby food, hygiene products, toiletries, cleaning supplies, bleach, box fans, power cords, non-perishable food items, small tents, sleeping bags, bug spray, pet food, and cash or cards for fuel.

