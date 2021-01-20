MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local residents say they are excited to see Kamala Harris make history as the new vice president of the United States.
President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th commander in chief during an inauguration ceremony Wednesday morning on the west front of the U.S. Capitol building. Harris was also sworn in as Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina member of the U.S. Supreme Court, administered the oath.
Born to a mother who emigrated from India and a father who came from Jamaica, Harris has a history of trailblazing. In 2003, she was elected as San Francisco's first female district attorney. In 2010, she was voted as California's first female attorney general. Then in 2016, she was elected as the second Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate.
Wednesday, Harris officially became the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to take the office of vice president.
Lakilia Bedeau, who ran for Paducah city commissioner, said her sons understand the significance of Harris becoming the VP.
"So I was like, 'Look, there is someone that's Black and brown that looks like you, and she's a woman!' And so they were like, 'Oh, so she had to campaign like you, mommy?' Absolutely. So they definitely get it," said Bedeau.
Bedeau said she was excited too.
"To see someone that looks like me as the vice president of the United States, once again, is beautiful, inspirational, and it just goes to show that you can really do and be anything that you want to be," Bedeau said.
Meanwhile, Paducah resident Tracey Lenox watched the inauguration with her teen daughter.
"It was just a great experience because, you know, all these great women through history have been continuing to break barriers, and now, we have one that is actually breaking the glass ceiling," Lenox said.
Lone Oak resident Bernice Belt said she was emotional as Harris took her oath.
"Here we are, January the 20th, 2021. Happy inauguration day! And I am so grateful that so many people believed that what has happened would happen," Belt said.
Belt believes Harris and Biden can help bring the country together.
"She is in position to help magnify the unity of this country because she is diverse in culture, she has an interracial marriage, and she loves all people," Belt said. "She can disagree with you. But she will love the heck out of you anyhow. That's the character of Vice President Harris."
Belt hopes the Biden Administration will prioritize addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and issues with the health care system.