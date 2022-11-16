OBION COUNTY, TN — School safety and protecting your child in the classroom remains a priority for school districts nationwide. That can include an increased police presence on campus, upgraded surveillance systems or reviewing emergency protocols.
A local school district is taking safety one step further with Life Check. It started as a program designed to increase accountability in Tennessee's correctional facilities.
It works using three simple components.
Location tags are placed on all exterior doors. As school resource officers walk around the campus, they scan the tags ensuring every door is closed and locked.
The devices are equipped with video and audio recording to report any problems they find along the way.
Reports go directly to administrators.
More than 40 doors connect the outside to the 700 students inside the halls of Obion County Central High School.
Director of Obion County Schools Tim Watkins says the Life Check system is making sure that first line of defense is as secure as possible.
“We've always checked our doors. We've always done that. This is not something new about checking. But now, we have a way to log and hold ourselves accountable,” Watkins says.
They call it the accountability program.
Life Check CEO Brandt McMillan says the goal is not to replace current safety measures but to ensure those protocols are being followed.
“Our server network keeps track of everything, and if a particular spot is not checked on the schedule that the principle or the school director wanted it to be checked on, it sends real time alerts,” McMillan says.
Watkins says they saw the system work first hand, when an SRO reported a broken door on one of their campuses.
“That door might not have gotten checked as it did. Doors get checked. Latch is not working properly. We can immediately get our maintenance staff to get that fixed, get that door secure,” he says.
McMillan says he's working to keep the price down, charging districts a $1,000 licensing fee and a monthly subscription of no more than $225.
He hopes it's a cost the state will pick up.
“What we're trying to do now is lobby the state by demonstrating to them the effectiveness of this technology so that they can provide funding to local school districts so that they can put it in their schools,” says McMillan.
As a father, Watkins understands how parents feel sending their child to school.
“With the things they see on the national media, being worried at school, this gives the ability to assure our parents, our stakeholders: Your kids are safe in our building,” Watkins says.
Right now, four of the seven schools in the Obion County School District are operating with the new system.
Watkins says they plan to train the other schools in the near future.
Obion County is one of two school districts in the pilot program for Life Check.
There were several West Tennessee school districts, including at least two local districts, at Wednesday's demonstration with interest in adding the system to their schools.