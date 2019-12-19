UPDATE: All schools, including the Junior High, are no longer on lockdown. All students and staff are safe.
UPDATE: Sikeston R-6 Schools says all lockdowns have been lifted except at the Junior High.
Once the investigation by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety is completed, the lockdown will be lifted.
SIKESTON, MO -- Sikeston R-6 Schools says all schools are on lockdown due to a call made to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety about the junior high.
The school says all students are safe. They are asking that parents do not go to the schools as no one will be allowed in or out of the buildings until police lift the lockdown.
We will be updating this story.