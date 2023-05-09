There's an emerging threat to Apple users everywhere — and victims are left permanently locked out of their accounts.
As Mike Valerio reports, it's all because of a feature meant to protect you — a method for Apple to be able to verify that you say who you really are.
But the Wall Street Journal says thieves are exploiting recovery keys to lock you out of your account.
According to Security Awareness Advocate James McQuiggan, thieves can generate a new recovery key and "basically take over all of your information, your data, any of your apps."
For it to work, thieves have to know your passcode and have physical access to your phone.
McQuiggan says a lot of the times, this happens in crowded areas where the thieves are "looking for people that are are easy marks." He says thieves watch victims pull out their phones and enter their passcodes.
In a statement, Apple says they are always investigating additional protections against emerging threats.
In the meantime — here's what you can do to protect yourself.
- Apple's screen-time setting allows parents to set up a secondary password to help control how long their children are on the phone. You can use that to add a second layer of protection on your own device.
- Back up your phone to the cloud regularly. This will help you recover your data if the worst happens.
- Guard your passcode when in public, by covering your screen or using apple's facial recognition.