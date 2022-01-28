MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Schools students are back in class after a round of remote learning due to illness, but that doesn't mean the district is fully staffed.
Local 6 tagged along with Lone Oak Elementary Principal Jennifer Scism as she pulled triple duty.
There's never a dull moment for her. Lately, she's been filling in for cafeteria staff and the janitor.
"Sweeping, cleaning toilets, cleaning up messes, taking out trash," says Scism. "Wiping down tables, whatever it takes. Nothing that I'm doing is out of the ordinary for all of the administrators in the country. All of the principles across the country are out doing these things."
She says anytime she's filled in for staff member it's been eye-opening. She says you never realize all the little jobs people do throughout the day you may never even notice but that are key to keep the system rolling.
"You just never really know someone's job until you walk in their shoes," says Scism.
She says as a principal, her duties have evolved. A typical day starts around 7 p.m. the night before with staff and students calling out. Then it’s off to bed before the text messages start rolling in at 5 a.m. By 6 a.m., she's counting how many subs she needs versus how many she has. At 7 a.m., Scism assesses where she'll need to fill in. Will it be mopping the floors, filling in for a teacher or both?
She says when the kids see staff members wearing so many hats, they notice.
"When they do come in the cafeteria and they happen to see me, they are like, 'Oh, Mrs. Scism is in the cafeteria!'" she says. "They get so excited to see me around the school. They never know where I'm going to be. They notice!"
Most teachers are also pulling double duty, at the very least.
"We can all give that part of ourselves, and we can make the world a better place," says kindergarten teacher Sarah Housman. "We can make our classroom a better place."
"Everybody here is working overtime," says music teacher Chad Davidson.
Scism says it's all done with one priority in mind, the students.
"I think the number one thing for kids is that they feel safe and feel loved," she says.
There is a great need for substitute teachers across West Kentucky districts. Principals say it would make a big impact if more qualified people could step up.