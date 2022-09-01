MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Now through Sept. 3, the Huck's on Lone Oak Road in McCracken County, Kentucky, is holding a Karing for Kids Fundraiser Yard Sale.
Angela Hale with the local Huck's location says last year's fundraiser brought in more than $206,000 to buy Christmas presents for local children.
She says customers and other people in the community have donated items for the yard sale.
The Huck's website says that, in addition to the Karing for Kids holiday gift program, it also helps kids all year long by providing funding for cancer treatments, back pack programs, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, SIH Southern Illinois Healthcare, the Coach Kill Fund and others.
Hale says 100% of the proceeds from this year's yard sale will go to the Karing for Kids Christmas program.
The Lone Oak Huck's is at 3570 Lone Oak Road in Paducah.