MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A worker shortage continues to affect restaurants nationwide, and you've probably noticed it locally, too.
One local restaurant, Lone Oak Little Castle in McCracken County, Kentucky, will close when its lease ends in May 2024.
The restaurant is reducing hours starting Aug. 21.
Keith Chapman has been a regular at Lone Oak Little Castle for more than 25 years.
"I get bacon, tomato, biscuit every morning," said Chapman.
But soon, he'll have to find a new place.
The restaurant's owners said some people have quit during the last couple weeks.
"We've already had people to tell us, when you close, we want your employees," said LaVerna Trimble, who's part of the management for the restaurant. "So, it won't be hard for these girls to find a job."
The owners said they're grateful for customers like Chapman.
"Business is good, and everybody in Lone Oak, they're wanting to know what they're going to do to eat," said Trimble. "But they'll be OK."
Lone Oak Little Castle isn't the only business facing staffing issues.
Gold Rush Café in Paducah has had to close in the past because it didn't have enough employees, and it has also changed its hours. But, it's persevering through the worker shortage.
"Yes, I've had to close a few times because of staffing issues, but I always put people first and community first," said Korey Vazquez, the owner of Gold Rush Café.
Chapman said he hopes Lone Oak Little Castle doesn't disappear.
"Well, they'll be looking for a new place," said Chapman. "I hope that somebody buys it and takes it over, because it's part of Lone Oak. It's become part of Lone Oak."
The restaurant said about 15 workers will have to find new jobs when its lease ends next year.
Restaurants running without enough employees have long wait times, are cutting back on hours or are closing altogether.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in 2023, the accommodation and food services industry had the highest quit rate since July 2021.