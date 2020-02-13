PADUCAH -- Construction remains on schedule for the new Lone Oak Middle School in Paducah.
Sky 6 video taken Thursday shows the view of the process from up above.
McCracken County Schools say crews are working on the second floor on the classroom side of the building. They will then do concrete work in the area containing the gym, cafeteria and choir/band room.
The middle school costs $38 million and is expected to be complete for Feb. 15, 2021.
The middle school would open for students at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.