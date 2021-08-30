MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The new Lone Oak Middle School is still on track to be completed by Sept. 24, according to Jayme Jones, the Director of Public Relations for McCracken County Schools.
Crews are currently working on installing projectors, floors in the cafeteria, carpet in the auditorium and some seating on the second floor.
Since the new school year began, students have been attending the old Lone Oak Middle School.
In July, Superintendent Steve Carter gave Local 6 a tour of the new school building.
The $38.7 million project was approved in 2019. Initially, it was expected to be completed by December 2020. In February 2020 it was delayed again and a tentative completion date was set for February 2021.