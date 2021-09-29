MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The long-awaited opening of the new Lone Oak Middle School has been delayed another two weeks.
Due to the delay, students won't attend classes in the new middle school until Oct. 26.
From Oct. 18-22 students will tour their new school. During these tours students will have the chance to walk through their schedules in the new building.
On Monday, Oct. 25 staff will report to the new building for final preparations. Students will not have school that day.
The The $38.7 million project was approved in 2019, and was initially expected to be completed by December 2020.