MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– Students from Lone Oak Middle School started classes Tuesday in their brand new school.
The $38.7 million project was approved in 2019. The initial completion date was set for December 2020, but construction delays pushed back the opening 10 months.
Last week, students and staff had the opportunity to visit their new school building. The tours provided students an opportunity to walk through their schedules in the new building.
In July, Local 6 got a sneak preview of the new middle school before it was completed. Click the link here to watch the full story.