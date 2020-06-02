WASHINGTON D.C. — The Finals of the Department of Energy National Science Bowl have been moved to a virtual competition. The finals were supposed to take place in early May in Washington, D.C.
The winners of regional events held earlier this year across the country have been engaged in an academic competition that will culminate in the crowning of the new National Champion on June 5.
During the academic competition, in which all 41 teams competed virtually over the past few weeks, teams of middle school students participated in a fast-paced question-and-answer competition. They were tested on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth science, physics, energy and math.
The top 32 teams will now compete for the National Championship on Friday, June 5.
The field will be narrowed by the top scores in each round and the winning teams will be announced Friday night.
The teams' performances in the academic rounds will determine their standings.
The top two teams will receive $2,500 for their schools science departments.
The top four teams will receive $2,000, the top eight teams will receive $1,500, and the top 16 teams will take home $1,000 for their school's science departments.
Approximately 325,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowl its creation in 1991. DOE's Office of Science manages the bowl and sponsors the Finals competition.
You can find more information about the National Science Bowl at their website.
These middle school teams are competing June 5:
Alabama
- Alabama School of Fine Arts (Middle School), Birmingham, Ala.
Arizona
- BASIS Peoria (Middle School), Peoria, Ariz.
California
- Granite Ridge Intermediate School, Fresno, Calif.
- Suzanne Middle School, Walnut, Calif.
- The Harker School (Middle School), San Jose, Calif.
- Winston Churchill Middle School, Carmichael, Calif.
Colorado
- Preston Middle School, Fort Collins, Colo.
Connecticut
- East Lyme Middle School, Niantic, Conn.
Georgia
- Stallings Island Middle School, Martinez, Ga.
Illinois
- Daniel Wright Junior High School (Middle School), Lincolnshire, Ill.
Indiana
- Sycamore School (Middle School), Indianapolis, Ind.
Iowa
- Ames Middle School, Ames, Iowa
Kentucky
- Lone Oak Middle School, Paducah, Ky.
Maryland
- Burleigh Manor Middle School, Ellicott City, Md.
Massachusetts
- Jonas Clarke Middle School, Lexington, Mass.
Minnesota
- Wayzata Central Middle School, Plymouth, Minn.
Missouri
- Ladue Middle School, St. Louis, Mo.
Nebraska
- King Science and Technical Magnet Middle School, Omaha, Neb.
New Jersey
- Princeton Charter School (Middle School), Princeton, N.J.
New Mexico
- Los Alamos Middle School, Los Alamos, N.M.
New York
- Acadia Middle School, Clifton Park, N.Y.
- Great Neck South Middle School, Great Neck, N.Y.
Oregon
- Stoller Middle School, Portland, Ore.
Pennsylvania
- Marshall Middle School, Wexford, Pa.
Tennessee
- Farragut Middle School, Knoxville, Tenn.
Texas
- BASIS San Antonio Shavano (Middle School), San Antonio, Texas
- Canyon Vista Middle School, Austin, Texas
- Hutchinson Middle School, Lubbock, Texas
Virginia
- Longfellow Middle School, Falls Church, Va.
Washington
- Lincoln Middle School, Pullman, Wash.
West Virginia
- Suncrest Middle School, Morgantown, W.Va.
Wisconsin
- Wisconsin Hills Middle School, Brookfield, Wis.