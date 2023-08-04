PADUCAH — Parts of U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road is blocked at the 7.15 mile marker between KY 3074/Bleich Road and Plantation Drive.
All lanes are blocked near the Lakeview Drive intersection due to a gas main leak.
The duration of the closure is expected to last for the next 3 hours.
The McCracken County Emergency Management and the McCracken County Rescue Squad are attempting to reroute traffic through side streets, but there is no detour route immediately available to detour semi trucks.
Drivers should find an alternate route before they get to the blocked intersection. The Paducah Police Department is advising the public to avoid the area.