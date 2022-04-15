WEST KENTUCKY — Most of the debris is gone, but the mess left by the December tornado outbreak is still very real for hundreds of west Kentucky families.
That's why networks of long-term recovery groups throughout local communities want you to know they're still here to help.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency tapped resources within west Kentucky communities — including nonprofits, churches and emergency management teams — to organize a big network.
People can still get help fulfilling multiple needs, including everything from housing to mental health care.
For those who want to step up and help, the groups welcome the assistance.
"We are actually heading into the rebuild phase," Kentucky Dream Center Executive Director Christina Garrott said. The Kentucky Dream Center is an outreach partner of Relevant Church. Her team is part of the vast long-term recovery network.
She attends long-term recovery group meetings, where members figure out who needs help and where they can turn.
"We can help fund the gaps and organized projects," said Garrott.
She said right now she has a list of families in need that’s five pages long.
"The main thing right now that we need is going to be relief teams and making sure we have those relief teams coming in to help rebuild those homes," she said.
She said mental health care is also a pressing need. Just this week they extended outreach during Wednesday's storms.
"We took the time to reach out to the families that we've been working with to make sure that they knew that someone was praying for them." she said. "We wanted to say that we are here for you if you need to talk. What can we do to help ease your mind during this time?"
For Marshall County, Britney Hargrove has played a key role taking in case files and getting them into the hands of nonprofits and other organizations that can help meet each specific need.
"Marshall County Caring Needline has worked with the county really well on our warehouse for all the things that were donated," said Hargrove. "Compass 82 has been so instrumental in making sure that our residents were talked to individually," said Hargrove.
She said there's plenty of work to do if you have a special skill, and if you need help it is out there.
"There are still things in the works," said Hargrove. "Nobody is going away. They are still going to get help."
There is also still a huge need for monetary donations.
If you need help or want to help, you can contact the Kentucky Dream Center at 270-833-0842.
If you need assistance, click here to apply.
To assist monetarily with mental health or emotional support please visit: wearerelevant.org/mayfield
In Marshall County, you can call the EOC Hotline at 270-527-8658.
Donations to the county LTRG groups can be sent to the fiscal agent at Community Foundation of West KY at PO Box 7 Pad 42002.
To learn more about Compass 82, click here.
Hargrove and Garrott also recommend reaching out to local churches to see if they are part of the network or have resources available for storm survivors.