MAYFIELD, KY- It is a big step to streamline tornado recovery in Mayfield. The long-term recovery group just acquired a new warehouse set to be their headquarters. It will be a centralized spot for survivors.
"We really see this facility as the next step in recovery for our community," said long-term recovery committee Director, Ryan Drane.
The space at 1365 Luisa Lane includes two huge warehouses, plenty of office space, and four acres of land. When it opens in 2-3 weeks, Drane says this will be the new hub for long-term recovery connections.
"This really becomes the one-stop-shop for the survivor," said Drane. "They’ve been through so much and had to go through so many different agencies. What our goal is here at this facility is to centralize all of those efforts in one place."
Drane says they'll be using the 40,000 square feet of space for counseling sessions, case management, construction planning, and more.
They are already storing donated construction materials like shingles, sheetrock, and bedding that partner agencies will use to get families quickly back into homes.
"It's going to be amazing for them to have one place to go to," said Drane.
Drane explained before the space opened up, the long-term recovery team had been scattered across remote locations trying to coordinate with 60 different organizations to help 4000 families. The search for a spot to unite was difficult with so many buildings in Mayfield gone.
"It was an absolute God-send for our organization," he said.
The committee found out a local lamp factory was getting ready to close, so they worked with the company to make the purchase.
Donations from across the country brought in $860,000 to pay for the space.
Drane says it's perfect for their needs, in fact, the previous owners even left dollies, trucks, and other equipment that will be key.
"We expect activities will take place in this building for the next three to five years," said Drane.
"When you see things cleared out that's exciting, when you see things being built that's exciting," said long-term committee Chair, Al Chandler.
He says along with the new facility, new jobs are coming too.
"We have special programs that are available it's called Project Twister Funds that the state has allocated to hire some people that have lost their job due to the tornado-related issues," said Chandler. "Also we are going to be hiring people that are going to be helping with maintenance and building type needs, we are going to be adding some more staff here and more opportunities for our caseworkers to do meetings and counseling."
With a lot of progress made, but a long road still ahead, Drane has a final thought for the people of Mayfield and Graves County: Stay Strong.
"We know this has been a difficult process. Mentally, physically, emotionally, said Drane. "But I can tell you without a doubt that there are people all over the country that have Mayfield and Graves County in their hearts and the help is going to continue to come for many years."
The facility is set to open to the public in about three weeks.
The address is 1365 Luisa Lane in Mayfield.
