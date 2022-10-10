MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Community Foundation is teaming up with the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group with a goal to get 25 families in 25 homes by Christmas.
In a Facebook post about the funding, organizer Steven Elder reads: "The Mayfield Community Foundation is proud to partner with Mayfield Graves County LTRG in their efforts to purchase, repair and place 25 families in 25 homes by Christmas. We wrote a check for $250,000 for this Home for the Holidays project."
In a Facebook post of its own, the long term recovery group thanked the Mayfield Community Foundation for the donation.
"This significant donation helps jumpstart the purchase of properties that will soon become homes for our survivors!" the post reads. "The Mayfield Community Foundation has been at the forefront of multiple relief and recovery projects in Mayfield. THANK YOU for partnering with our LTRG and for your continued commitment to recovery for all our survivors!"
Elder says those in the Mayfield-Graves County community who haven't yet signed up for assistance through the long term recovery group are encouraged to sign up at recovermayfieldgraves.com.
