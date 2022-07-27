MAYFIELD, KY — Millions of dollars have been donated to help the victims of the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak. Where is that money going, how is it being disbursed and who is overseeing it? Those are all questions you've asked us to get answers to.
The state raised $52 million through the West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, and Gov. Andy Beshear's office says $42.1 million has been sent out so far. Local 6 requested a specific breakdown of how those funds have been sent out, but we have yet to receive a copy from the governor's office. The state also says $12 million will be sent for local long-term recovery groups to directly help people in impacted communities.
You open a business and instantly have more than 4,000 customers. That's how Recover Mayfield Graves Executive Director Ryan Drane describes the early days of the long-term recovery group.
"Our main purpose is to assist survivors in reaching their full recovery," Drane said.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Recover Mayfield Graves has to rely on donations in order to help with recovery and pay their staff.
"The way that we operate is a little different. We raise funds for specific purposes, and each one of those goes into a different tranche," Drane explained. "So we have survivor-related funds, we have administrative related funds, and then we may raise funds for something like this — a building where we can store donated goods to be able to assist survivors and our partner agencies that are rebuilding."
Rebuilding isn't the only focus. The group plans to provide legal services to help with things like Federal Emergency Management Agency claim appeals. The group will also offer counseling services in the new space it purchased in Graves County. All of the nonprofit’s services will be free to tornado survivors.
"In disaster relief, the number one thing that any organization has to offer is trust, whether it's trust to the survivor or trust to the donors," Drane said. "The funding that we have received, we are willing to be completely transparent. We plan on posting our financials, our budget, online every single month."
Drane expects the group will have its new building up and running within the next 30 to 45 days.
To learn how the long term recovery group can help you, or to find out how you can volunteer to help with them, click here.