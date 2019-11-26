PADUCAH -- The executive director of Maiden Alley Cinema has resigned.
Landee Bryant was the executive director since 2008.
Maiden Alley Cinema is the downtown Paducah theater dedicated to enhancing culture through file.
They are managed by the non-profit Paducah Art House Alliance.
Bryant is also a part of the Columbia Theatre Restoration Project and the Paducah Main Street Board.
Leah Shields spoke with Bryant. Bryant told Shields she is pursuing other opportunities but does plan to stay involved in those organizations and projects.
Shields is still waiting on a call back from Paducah Art House Alliance Board Chair Darlene Mazzone about who will take over the position.