Veteran Kentucky journalist Al Smith, who was the founding host of KET's "Comment on Kentucky," died Friday at the age of 94.
Smith hosted and produced "Comment on Kentucky," for 33 years, debuting in 1974 and retiring from the public affairs program in 2007. Before his time on "Comment," Smith managed a chain of weekly newspapers based in Russellville, Kentucky. An important voice in rural journalism, Smith also served as the head of the Appalachian Regional Commission under presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan from 1979 to 1982.
KET public affairs managing producer and host Renee Shaw, who began in 1997 as a producer for "Comment on Kentucky," said Smith set the standard Shaw work to achieve.
“His love of our Commonwealth was undeniable, and the forum he created to debate its issues and celebrate its triumphs remains the gold standard by which the rest of us strive," Shaw said. "I, and others, will cling to memories of his feisty spirit, fervent intellectual curiosity, and deep passion to connect our experiences and elevate rural communities.”
Smith, who lived in Lexington, died in his winter home in Sarasota, Florida, Friday, his wife, Martha Helen, confirmed to the Courier Journal.
His legacy lives on through those he worked with and influenced over his long career in journalism.
"Through his more than 30 years as host of Comment on Kentucky, Al established KET as the place to be on Friday nights," KET Executive Director and CEO Shae Hopkins said in a statement Friday night. "Known for his many colorful stories, Al’s passion for addressing the issues facing Kentuckians fueled a remarkable career in journalism.”
Smith was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 1981, the hall's inaugural year. He earned numerous awards over his journalism career, and was also honored for his public service as well. Smith co-founded the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky, and the Al Smith Award — which recognizes public service through community journalism, is named in his honor. Smith was the first recipient of the award.