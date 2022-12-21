PADUCAH — Longtime Kentucky journalist Jim Malone has died at age 70 at his home in Paducah.
Malone, who died on Monday, was the western Kentucky bureau chief and an investigative reporter for the Louisville Courier Journal.
Early on in his career, he worked as a reporter and photographer for weekly and daily newspapers across the state.
After leaving the Courier Journal, Malone joined the Bryant Law Center as an investigator and continued that work until his death.
Attorney Mark Bryant called Malone one of the smartest people he'd ever met.
James Martin Malone was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and a Kentucky colonel.
A memorial service will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah at 120 Memorial Drive.
