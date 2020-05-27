McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A longtime McCracken County Judge, who presided over an historic school shooting nearly 22 years ago, has died.
Retired Judge Jeff Hines passed away early today.
Local 6 has confirmed from multiple sources that Judge Hines had been battling cancer and died at the age of 64.
He was a judge in McCracken County for more than two decades.
Hines was also the circuit judge in 1998 who accepted Heath shooter Michael Carneal's guilty plea.
Local 6 will share his funeral arrangements when they are finalized.