LEXINGTON, KY -- A 2-month-old baby boy died in a hot car in Lexington, KY, on Thursday after being a family member unknowingly left him in the car.
This is the second child to die in a hot car this year in Kentucky and the 38 child nationwide.
Kentucky ranks #10 in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths, with 27 fatalities since 1993. KidsAndCars.org says last year was the worst year in history for child hot car deaths with a total of 53 children who died nationwide.
KidsAndCars.org says they are working to make sure the Hot Cars Act, a federal bill that would require technology in all cars to help prevent hot car deaths, is passed quickly.
Look before you lock
KidsAndCars.org made a check list to help prevent these tragic deaths from happening to you.
Make sure your child is never left alone in a car:
- Make a habit of opening the back door every time you park to ensure no one is left behind.
- To make this a habit, place an item that you can't start your day without in the backseat. For example, an employee badge, laptop, phone, purse, etc.
- Clearly say and confirm who is getting each child out of the vehicle. Miscommunication can lead to everyone thinking someone else is getting the child.
- Ask your child care provider to call you right away if your child isn't at daycare or where they are supposed to be.
Make sure your child can't get into a parked car:
- Keep your cars locked at all times, especially in the garage or driveway. You can tell your neighbors to do the same.
- Never leave cars keys where your child can get them.
- If your child is missing, check the inside, floorboards, and truck of all vehicles around you immediately.
- Teach children to honk the horn if they get stuck inside a car.