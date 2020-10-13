For the first time since July 27th, 2018, Mars will come to "opposition" with Earth on the evening of October 13th, 2020. 'Mars at opposition' means the sun and Mars are on opposite sides of Earth's sky. Mars rises in the east at sunset, is at its highest at midnight, and sets in the west at sunrise.
Mars will be visible with the bare eyes for the entire month of October 2020, but tonight is expected to be when it is brightest in the night sky. October 6th, 2020 is when the red planet passed closest in distance to Earth at 38.6 million miles (160x the distance away as the Moon), according to NASA. That distance is something that will not be that close to Earth again until the year 2035.
Stargazers can expect this year's opposition to be particularly great, an opposition that won't be as great as this one again until 2052.
For folks viewing from the Northern Hemisphere, the 2020 opposition is much more favorable since the Red Planet is farther north and therefore higher in the sky. It can be seen with much more detail like this because the planet is observed along a shorter, more direct path through Earth’s atmosphere.
To see Mars, simply step outside in the early evening and face due east. The planet appears as a bright, campfire-orange “star” just above the horizon. Mars is easy to identify thanks to its location (nothing comparably bright is in that region of sky), brightness, and distinctive warm hue. By midnight, the planet is high in the south. Although Mars is currently a prominent naked-eye sight, a high-quality telescope is required to glimpse its famous surface features.
The forecast tonight locally for viewing calls for a totally clear sky and excellent observing conditions!
Remember too that 2020 has had a lot of activity on Mars... the United States launched a Rover called Perseverance, and the UAE launched its first ever mission to Mars.