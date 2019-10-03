Watch again

PADUCAH — Children living in poverty is an uncomfortable reality. You may have some misconceptions about how it looks. Heather Anderson, the transitional student services coordinator for Paducah Public Schools, says students dealing with poverty look like every other student.

"We see them every day. We know that they need a meal. They may need help with clothing, hygiene supplies. They're just regular students to us, who we're thrilled to serve," Anderson says.

She says they recommend these students to places like Family Service Society for help. Just down the road, the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club is finding ways to help their lower-income members.

"First thing we do, in order for us to work with the public school system, is we have a power hour. We make sure that homework is completed and getting tutoring," says Neal Clark, the club's executive director. "It's hard to have the kid focus if that kid hasn't had a meal since 11:30, if they're in the third-grade or whatever grade they're in. So now here it is 2 or 3 o'clock in the afternoon. I think it's important to get them that proper nourishment."

They do more than just give them meals. Clark says, at the beginning of the school year, they give club members backpacks. Inside are school supplies like crayons, pencils, and markers. Clark says it's not only important to help the kids dealing with poverty, but the parents too.

"They may be stressed to go to their job, then have to rush home and get a meal prepared," said Clark. "Now they can say, 'Oh you at at the boys club.' That serves as somewhat of reprieve, and also that's an extra meal. They may say, 'Hey now I can be able to pay a bill.'"

Data from the United States Census Bureau says, in Paducah, 25% of people are living in poverty. The data show 17% of people in Kentucky live in poverty.

