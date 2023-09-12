A McDonald's beverage sits in a cup holder, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. McDonald's plans to eliminate self-service soda machines at all of its U.S. restaurants by 2032, the Chicago-based fast food chain has confirmed. In an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, McDonald's USA said the goal of the change is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain's offerings — from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)