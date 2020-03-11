PADUCAH — As the Paducah City Block development moves forward, many of you have sent us your concerns and questions. The City Block project is the downtown Paducah hotel development that would also include multi-use residential and commercial buildings.
The plan is for it to go in downtown Paducah's main parking lot located on Broadway and 2nd Street.
One viewer reached out with questions about the bidding process or lack thereof. A text from a viewer reads in part "find out why there was never an open request for proposals to develop the city's most valuable piece of downtown property for the TIF development? Why was Weyland given this opportunity without opening up the public for other possibilities?"
As for the bidding process, we have not gotten an answer from the city yet. An administrative assistant for City Manager Jim Arndt said Arndt would not be available until next week. Project leader Katie Axt said to go through the city's public information officer to schedule an interview. We have left a message.
Here's what we do know:
The city has been in a contract with Weyland Ventures since last April to work on developing the downtown parking lot. The contract lasts until April 2020. Until then, they are in a pre-development phase agreement with Weyland Ventures allowing the development company "the exclusive right to develop the Program." You can read the contract here starting on page 92.
We will update you on the bidding process once we are able to interview city leaders about this topic.
We also heard from a few other concerned people at Tuesday night's city commission meeting, specifically regarding the parking assessment that came out this week.
The study's goal was to analyze the supply and demand for parking and how the project would impact it. People are concerned about the assessment, the scope of it, how the survey company collected the data, and the lack of community engagement.
City Commission candidate Melinda Winchester spoke during public comments asking the commission: How does the study "begin to represent our parking needs in downtown Paducah? This does not provide a valid baseline." Winchester told city leaders she is concerned about the time periods that were selected to study. You can read the entire parking assessment here.
Local developer Alberta Davis also spoke about her concerns. "The community engagement was limited to one open meeting at the city hall with 40 people attending. Comprehensive community engagement should've been done to all good neighbors, organizations, and investors and stakeholders," she told city leaders.
There was no discussion following those public comments from city leaders.
You can also reach out directly to the city via an email they set up about the City Block project. The email is cityblock@paducahky.gov.
The City Block development is a part of the tax increment financing district project, for which the city would need millions of dollars' worth of investment in two years. The City Block project could be a good chunk of that needed investment.
The city is still waiting for the TIF district to get approval from the state.